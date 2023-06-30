Zac Goldsmith resigns after criticism over Partygate probe
- Published
Lord Zac Goldsmith has resigned as a minister, after being accused of undermining a Commons investigation into Boris Johnson.
He was among 10 Tories the Privileges Committee said was part of a campaign to interfere with their inquiry.
Lord Goldsmith said the government's "apathy" on climate change made it "untenable" for him to remain minister for the international environment.
He claimed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was "uninterested" in the environment.
Lord Goldsmith was the only serving minister to be criticised by the cross-party committee for attacking its work.
In his resignation letter, he said he had been "horrified" at the government abandoning its environmental commitments and withdrawing its leadership on the world stage.
He cited a flagship animal welfare bill being ditched, as well as an abandoned pledge to spend £11.6bn of UK aid on climate and environment.
"The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our prime minister, are simply uninterested," he wrote.
"That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis."
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats had called for Lord Goldsmith to resign after the Privilege Committee report's publication on Thursday.
However, Rishi Sunak's official spokesman had said the prime minister continued to have full confidence in him.
The committee's report said "unprecedented and co-ordinated pressure" was placed on its members, who were investigating whether former Prime Minister Mr Johnson had misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street.
A tweet by Lord Goldsmith, in which he expressed support for the view that the inquiry was a "witch hunt" and a "kangaroo court", was cited in the report's evidence.
However, other Tories named in the report accused the committee of trying to shut down freedom of speech.
Mr Johnson announced he was resigning as an MP days before the committee published its initial findings, branding the investigation a "kangaroo court".
The year-long inquiry found Mr Johnson made multiple deliberately misleading statements to Parliament about lockdown parties at Downing Street.
It ruled he should have been suspended for 90 days had he remained in the Commons.
The sanction, which was lengthy by recent standards, would have been likely to trigger a by-election in Mr Johnson's constituency.