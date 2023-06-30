Lee Anderson: Tory deputy chairman faces telling off over GB News promo video
- Published
Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson faces a telling off for using a Parliament rooftop to film a promotional video for his GB News show.
The Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for upholding order in the Commons, will be contacting the MP for Ashfield to remind him of the rules.
In a Twitter clip Mr Anderson asked viewers to get in touch with their problems for his weekly show.
He is being paid £100,000 a year to host the programme.
A House of Commons spokesman said: "Unauthorised photography or filming is not permitted on the parliamentary estate.
"Where it is seen or reported to be happening, the individual in question will be asked to stop and reminded of the rules.
"Where breaches are observed or reported, the Serjeant at Arms will discuss with (or write to) the member involved to confirm the rules."
Separately, the MPs' code of conduct states: "Excepting modest and reasonable personal use, members must ensure that the use of facilities and services provided to them by Parliament, including an office, is in support of their parliamentary activities, and is in accordance with all relevant rules."
Mr Anderson, a former miner and Labour councillor, is the fifth Tory MP to present a GB News show.
The outspoken MP was made the Conservative Party's deputy chairman earlier this year.
He has been a controversial figure since being elected MP for Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in 2019, calling for the return of the death penalty and suggesting people could cook a meal from scratch for 30p.