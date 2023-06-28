Daniel Korski pulls out of mayor race after groping claim
- Published
Tory London mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski has pulled out of the contest, after being accused of groping by novelist and TV producer Daisy Goodwin.
Mr Korski said he "categorically" denied the allegation against him.
But he said he was withdrawing from the race because the pressure on his family and the "inability to get a hearing" for his message "makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on".
Ms Goodwin said he groped her during a meeting at 10 Downing Street in 2013.
She wrote about the alleged incident in 2017 but did not name Mr Korski until Monday, saying she hoped this would encourage other women to come forward.
Reacting to Mr Korski quitting the contest, Ms Goodwin said: "I am glad he has withdrawn - it shows that women can speak out against misbehaviour in the workplace and be believed.
"If I was in the ethics department of the Cabinet Office, I would be wondering why such behaviour went unchecked in Downing Street."
In a statement Mr Korski said: "I categorically deny the allegation against me.
"Nothing was ever put to me formally 10 years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to.
"No investigation has ever taken place. I have been clear I would welcome and constructively participate in any investigation."
However, he said he was withdrawing from the contest "with a heavy heart", adding: "The news agenda is becoming a distraction from the race and the Conservative Party."
Mr Korski, 46, was one of three candidates shortlisted by the Conservative Party ahead of next year's election, when Labour's Sadiq Khan will be running for a third term as mayor.
In an article in the Times on Monday, Ms Goodwin said Mr Korski - then a special adviser at 10 Downing Street - had put his hand on her breast.
Ms Goodwin, 61, said that since the article's publication other women had contacted her with "interesting stories", but added she could not provide details for legal reasons.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she had not previously reported the incident because of attitudes at the time.
However, Ms Goodwin, who was behind the successful ITV drama Victoria, said she made a formal complaint to the Cabinet Office on Tuesday.
In an interview with TalkTV on Tuesday, Mr Korski was asked about the possibility of further allegations, replying: "To the best of my knowledge, absolutely, I don't expect anybody to come out and say anything."
His campaign was coming under increasing pressure after several of his backers, including Children and Families Minister Claire Coutinho, paused their support.
Downing Street had described the allegation as "very serious".
It leaves London Assembly member Susan Hall and barrister Moz Hossain as the two remaining contenders to be the Conservative mayoral candidate.
The Conservatives said the selection process would continue with these two contenders.
Ms Hall said Mr Korski had "fought a hard campaign with lots of fresh ideas" but the allegation against him was "serious" and it was right this was investigated.
Who is Daniel Korski?
Born in Denmark and the son of Polish emigres, Mr Korski was deputy head of the Number 10 policy unit between 2013 and 2016.
A campaigner to stay in the EU, he left Number 10 when David Cameron did after the Brexit referendum. He has previously worked for a think tank and as a journalist.
He is a technology entrepreneur, having set up his own business providing support for companies seeking contracts in the public sector.
The central message of his campaign to be the Conservatives' mayoral candidate was enabling people to achieve the "London dream".
His key offer was the pledge to provide new solutions to old problems, such as pay-per-mile road-pricing to tackle congestion and air pollution in the capital.