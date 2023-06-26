Cost of sending one migrant to Rwanda nearly £170,000
The cost of sending a migrant to Rwanda or another "safe country" would be £169,000, the government has said.
An economic impact assessment of the Illegal Migration Bill, which is going through Parliament, said no cost would be incurred if the policy deterred someone from entering the UK illegally.
It said the potential savings were "highly uncertain" but ranged from £106,000 to £165,000 per individual.
The bill aims to stop people crossing the Channel in small boats.
It would prevent anyone arriving in the UK illegally from claiming asylum.
Instead they would be detained and removed, either to Rwanda or another "safe country".