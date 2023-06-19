Tory aides invited to 'Jingle and Mingle' at Covid party
Conservative activists filmed dancing at a Christmas party during Covid restrictions in 2020 were invited to "Jingle and Mingle", according to an invite seen by the BBC.
Thirty people were invited to the 14 December event on behalf of Shaun Bailey's Mayor of London campaign.
At the time London was under Tier-2 restrictions which banned indoor socialising.
Police are reviewing video of the event first published by the Mirror.
In the footage, one person is heard saying it is OK to film "as long as we don't stream that we're, like, bending the rules".
The Conservative Party said four people were disciplined over the event, although it has not named them.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove apologised for the video, and told the BBC the footage was "terrible" and would leave people feeling "extremely angry".