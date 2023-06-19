Ghosts of prime ministers past still haunt Rishi Sunak's present
- Published
Today, the parliament of his former peers will endorse a report that found Boris Johnson lied to the House of Commons.
The debate this afternoon is likely to feel like a whimper rather than an explosion.
Conservative MPs don't have to turn up - to use the jargon it is a one line whip.
Some of Mr Johnson's most vociferous parliamentary supporters won't be there.
There may not be a vote and plenty are likely to abstain.
But make no mistake about its significance: Parliament censuring a man who was prime minister as recently as September in the strongest possible terms.
And all this matters now not because of its impact on Boris Johnson.
He's gone (for now) already.
It matters because of the implications for Rishi Sunak - the half life of Boris Johnson is proving rather lengthy.
Here's how the last few days have looked:
Saturday: Mr Johnson's new attention grabbing column in the Daily Mail (albeit not about politics, this week at least)
Sunday: a partygate video is revealed by the Sunday Mirror
Monday: Parliament has its say on the Johnson report.
Or to put it another way:
June: Boris Johnson gives up on Parliament.
July: a whole load of by elections Downing Street could do without.
In other words, today is far from the end.
So awkward is the Johnson Thing for Rishi Sunak, he is like a downhill skier suddenly taking up the slalom when he is asked about it.
Swerving this way and that to avoid the issue and the questions.
Why?
He and Boris Johnson, as characters, could not be more different.
In style, tone, instincts, communication, they are a million miles apart.
And yet Mr Sunak inherited Boris Johnson's mandate - that huge election victory in 2019.
Mr Johnson was endorsed by his party and by electorate. Mr Sunak has neither of these endorsements.
To make a clear cut statement either way risks, for him, further fracturing a Conservative Party fresh from 10 days of angry shouting.
He would rather talk about anything else.
Oh and Boris Johnson isn't the only predecessor of Mr Sunak's making headlines today.
The governing decisions of David Cameron - and the cuts to public services - will be scrutinised at the Covid Inquiry.
Mr Sunak is desperate to talk about now and the future.
But when you're the fifth prime minister of a long stint of power for your party, the past has a sticky tendency to stay in the present.