Suspended Conservative David Warburton quits as MP, triggering another by-election for party
A Conservative MP who was suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct has resigned.
David Warburton, who represents Somerton and Frome in Somerset, is the fourth MP from his party to quit in the past eight days.
Mr Warburton said the past 14 months since allegations were published in a national newspaper had been "extraordinarily difficult".
He added that the allegations about him had been "malicious".
"My constituents in Somerton and Frome who elected me three times with overwhelming majorities have for a year been deprived of the voice they need," said Mr Warburton.
"I am so grateful for their many messages of support, and it is with sorrow that I have no choice but to provoke the upheaval of a by-election."