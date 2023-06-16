Boris Johnson asks allies not to vote against Partygate findings
Boris Johnson has asked his supporters not to vote against a report that found he intentionally misled Parliament.
The Commons is expected to approve the Privileges Committee's recommendations - which will strip Mr Johnson of his right to a parliamentary pass.
Several of the former PM's allies, including Nadine Dorries, have said they plan to vote against the motion.
Another ally, James Duddridge, said he had spoken to Mr Johnson and "he doesn't want there to be a vote".
MPs are due to debate the Privileges Committee's conclusion that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons and committed contempt of parliament.
The committee's main recommendation is that Mr Johnson should be suspended from Parliament for 90 days, but he has already stood down as an MP.
The motion could be passed without the need for MPs to troop through the voting lobbies, if no one in the Commons chamber shouts "no" when the Speaker asks if they approve it.
Opposition parties - who all back the report - could force a vote, whether Conservatives want one or not.
This would mean MPs would have to publicly reveal whether they back the committee's findings.
BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said this might expose just how diminished Mr Johnson's parliamentary support is now.
Sources close to Mr Johnson said the privileges report "has no practical effect" and that his supporters would speak in the debate but would not be told to vote against it.
Sir Simon Clarke, Sir Jake Berry and Brendan Clarke-Smith, three of Mr Johnson's biggest supporters, have previously said they would vote against the motion.