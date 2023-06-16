Boris Johnson unveiled as new Daily Mail columnist
- Published
Boris Johnson has been signed up to write a column for the Daily Mail, one of his biggest newspaper supporters.
The Mail said the first column by the former prime minister, for Saturday's paper, would appear online this evening.
It has emerged that Mr Johnson has not cleared the job with the advisers who vet former ministers' appointments.
The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) is looking into whether he has broken the rules.
The Daily Mail Online Twitter account described him as "one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business".
In a video shared by the paper, he said: "I am thrilled to have been asked to contribute a column to the Daily Mail.
"It is going to be completely unexpurgated stuff.
"I may even have to cover politics, but I'll obviously try to do that as little as possible unless I absolutely have to."
The clip also features a compilation of shots of Mr Johnson in Downing Street, the House of Commons and out jogging.
The former prime minister has declared millions of pounds in earnings outside Parliament since leaving No 10 last September, most of it from making speeches.
In February, the total was nearing £5m.
Now that he has stood down as an MP, he will not have to declare his earnings in the register of members' interests.
An Acoba spokeswoman said the committee had written to Mr Johnson as it had not received an application from him.
She said "newspaper columns are not considered significantly problematic", but he was still required to seek advice.
Former ministers are meant to apply to Acoba before taking up a new appointment or role for up to two years after leaving government.
The committee has no powers to punish MPs - or former MPs - who have broken the rules over taking up jobs but can issue public rebukes.
Acoba chairman Lord Eric Pickles will be writing to Mr Johnson to seek clarification on whether he is taking the job.
The committee previously found Mr Johnson broke the rules after taking up a £275,000 a year column with the Telegraph weeks after standing down as foreign secretary.
It said it was "unacceptable" Mr Johnson had not sought its advice before signing the contract.
His Telegraph became an important platform for his opposition to then-Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans, and for building support for his own leadership ambitions. He stopped writing it when he entered Downing Street in July 2019.
His new role with the Mail could give him the chance to take public pot shots at Rishi Sunak, with whom he has recently clashed over his resignation honours list.
Paul Dacre, editor in chief of the Mail titles, was rumoured to have been nominated for a peerage by Mr Johnson, but was reportedly one of the names removed during the House of Lords vetting process.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has asked his supporters not to vote against a report that found he deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.
Several of his allies, including Nadine Dorries, had said they would oppose the Privileges Committee's findings in a Commons vote on Monday.
Its main recommendation is that Mr Johnson should be suspended from Parliament for 90 days, but he has already resigned as an MP.