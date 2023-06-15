Boris Johnson faced 90-day Commons suspension for deliberately misleading MPs over Partygate
A report by MPs says Boris Johnson deliberately misled the Commons over lockdown parties at No 10.
The Privileges Committee says it would have recommended suspending the ex-PM from the House for 90 days.
He misled the Commons and committee, and was "complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee", it adds.
Mr Johnson has admitted his statements misled Parliament but denied doing so intentionally or recklessly.
The report also recommends the former PM should not get a pass which allows ex-MPs to access Parliament.
Last week, Mr Johnson stepped down as a Tory MP after being given advance sight of the Privileges Committee's report.
In an explosive statement, he called the committee a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".
While the committee makes recommendations, it is up to the Commons to decide whether to accept them.