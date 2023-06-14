Nadine Dorries delays resignation until peerage information is released
Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has said she will not resign until she gets more information on why she was denied a peerage.
The Boris Johnson ally announced last Friday she would be standing down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire "with immediate effect".
Ms Dorries accused Rishi Sunak's team of removing her name from Mr Johnson's resignation honours list.
In a tweet, she said she had requested all correspondence around her removal.
Ms Dorries said she had put in Subject Access Requests to the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC), Cabinet Secretary and the Cabinet Office.
Subject Access Requests allow an individual to receive a copy of all their personal data held by a government department.
In a multi-tweet thread Ms Dorries said she had requested copies of WhatsApp messages, texts, emails and meeting minutes. relating to the process of her nomination for the House of Lords
Once she receives them she will "take the time to properly consider the information I am provided", Ms Dorries added.
She went on to say it is "absolutely my intention to resign" but "this process is now sadly necessary".
She added that her "office continues to function as normal and I will of course continue to serve my constituents".
Before Ms Dorries' announcement, No 10 said it was important for her constituents to have "certainty".
"It is obviously unusual to have an MP say they will resign with immediate effect and for that not to take place," the prime minister's press secretary added.
Hat-trick of by-elections
Mr Johnson also announced he was leaving Parliament on Friday, ahead of a Commons report expected to accuse him of misleading MPs over the Partygate scandal, which is due to be published on Thursday.
Nigel Adams, one of Mr Johnson's other close allies, stood down as an MP on Monday, following reports his name was also removed from the list of approved peerages.
The by-elections to replace them were triggered on Wednesday, with 3 July or 20 July the possible polling dates.
While Ms Dorries remains a member of Parliament, she can turn up in the House of Commons chamber to make her views known.
Anything she says would be covered by parliamentary privilege, allowing her to be outspoken on any issue, without fear of legal consequences.
The Conservatives - who are trailing Labour in national polls - wanted to conclude swift campaigns before Parliament's summer recess and for any political pain from the by-elections to be short and sharp.
But if Ms Dorries keeps her party waiting, she could force them into a potentially divisive by-election later on - for example, ahead of the autumn party conference season.