'Taxpayers will be furious' as HMRC self-assessment tax helpline closes
Concerns have been raised over HM Revenue & Customs' (HMRC) decision to close its main self-assessment helpline over the summer.
The telephone service is used by self-employed workers with queries about their income tax returns.
HMRC says it wants to redeploy staff - and is advising people to use its chatbot instead.
But campaign group the Taxpayers Alliance said people trying to "do the the right thing" would be "furious".
HMRC says the helpline will be reopened again on 4 September 2023.
The organisation has come under fire in a recent public accounts committee report and even in pop culture.
Rappers Dave and Central Cee mention HMRC in their popular new song "Trojan Horse", in the line "My biggest paigons HMRC". Paigon is slang for enemy. The song is explicit and listener discretion is advised.
In the past, HMRC has closed its telephone line when it could not cope with demand, a public accounts committee report has said.
In the past five years the number of customer service staff has reduced from 25,500 to 19,500 as HMRC has moved more customers to digital systems.
A HMRC spokesperson said: "Our online services, including the HMRC app, are quick and easy to use and have been significantly improved."
While the helpline is closed, taxpayers will be redirected to a digital assistant and online guidance. HMRC have said this change will free up 350 advisers to take urgent calls on other lines and answer customer correspondence.
Jonathan Eida, of the Taxpayers Alliance, said: "Taxpayers will be furious to learn that HMRC's self-assessment phone will be off the hook for months this year.
"Workers trying to do the right thing require assistance all year around, and for many people going online presents a number of challenges.
"HMRC should reverse this decision and pick up the phone this summer."
'Significant impact'
You must fill in a self-assessment tax return if in the last tax year you were self-employed as a "sole trader" and earned more than £1,000, if you in a business partnership or if you earned £100,000 or more.
Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury committee, said: "Given the potentially significant impact closing the self-assessment helpline may have on taxpayers, we're looking for clarification that HMRC has fully considered the costs and benefits of this decision.
There are also concerns around the short notice with which this was announced. HMRC must be open, upfront and transparent when making decisions which could impact so many individuals."
Ms Baldwin has written to HMRC to ask about the impact the closure will have on taxpayers and whether an analysis and consultation has taken place.
She also wants to know if the helpline will be reopened earlier than planned if the negative impact on taxpayers is greater than expected.
Ms Baldwin also asks if the closure of the helpline is related to HMRC's homeworking policy or staffing issues, as well as for information on the procedures in place to assist vulnerable taxpayers and those unable to use digital services.
A HMRC spokesperson said: "We continually review our services and a seasonal [self-assessment] helpline will make more of our expert advisers available to respond to the most urgent queries over the summer."
The self-assessment helpline receives far fewer calls over the summer, with calls around 50% higher between January and April compared with June to August according to HMRC.
HMRC also previously announced a decision to close its VAT registration helpline from Monday 22 May.