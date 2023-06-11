Johnson and Sturgeon headlines make PM and FM's job to govern tougher
Who would be a prime minister or a first minister with predecessors keeping as… busy… as this?
There are many, many differences between the story of Boris Johnson and the story of Nicola Sturgeon.
But, politically what unites them is what has happened makes the business of being prime minister - or First Minister of Scotland - considerably harder.
The magnetism of the drama swirling around Mr Johnson should not distract from the two central points at its core.
Firstly, those implications for Rishi Sunak attempting to get on with the job right now giving the impression of running a calm, considered administration shorn of the turbulence of recent years.
Mr Johnson has made Mr Sunak's job harder - and that matters in the here and now.
Secondly, that a committee of his peers - containing a majority of Conservative MPs - has concluded in the strongest terms that Mr Johnson's integrity, or the perceived lack of it, was deserving of a sanction which would almost certainly have prompted a by-election.
In that case Mr Johnson would have had to win over his constituents in west London in order to carry on as an MP.
What a conclusion.
The man who was prime minister this time last year not just driven out of Downing Street, but driven out of parliament, by his fellow MPs. Even his fellow Conservatives.
Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson met a week last Friday and discussed his honours list.
Accounts of that meeting differ considerably.
No 10 insist they have acted honourably - and have gone to considerable lengths to try to prove it.
They declassified a document to point out they had not tinkered with the list of nominees for peerages in recent weeks.
But critics are still not convinced - asking instead what did or did not happen much earlier.
Mr Johnson's allies claim they've been misled - even lied to.
Downing Street sources say this is "nonsense".
It is amid this noise and the headlines that both the prime minister and the new First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, have to find the time and the space to get on with the very business of governing.
But this is made vastly more difficult by their predecessors' capacities to generate attention.