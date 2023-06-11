Country wants to move on from Boris Johnson, says Shapps
The country "wants to move on" from Boris Johnson, Grants Shapps has said as he dismissed claims the former PM was the victim of a witch hunt.
Mr Johnson resigned as an MP on Friday, claiming he had been forced out by a "Kangaroo Court" of MPs investigating Partygate.
Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Shapps said it was Mr Johnson's "own decision" to stand down.
"People don't miss the drama" of Mr Johnson's time in office, he added.
Pressed by Laura Kuenssberg on whether Mr Johnson had been the victim of a witch hunt, Mr Shapp's said: "I don't think that's true."
"Boris himself has decided to step down - that is his own decision."
Mr Johnson announced he was leaving parliament a day after seeing advance a report of the findings of the Commons Privileges Committee investigating into whether he misled the Commons over Partygate.
In an explosive and lengthy statement, he called the committee a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".
In a written statemen, Mr Johnson said the draft report from the committee was "riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice".
He said the committee was "determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament".
Asked about Mr Johnson's comments, Mr Shapps said: "I haven't seen what they've written, but I have no particular reason to think that is the case."
Mr Shapps also dismissed claims reported in several newspapers that Downing Street interfered in Mr Johnson's resignation honours.
Mr Johnson stepped down hours after his honours list had been published without the names of key allies including Nadine Dorries, Sir Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams. All three had been expecting to be appointed to the House of Lords, the BBC understands.
Asked if rumours were true that Mr Sunak's team had removed the names, Mr Shapps said: "No."
"The prime minster has exactly followed the very longstanding conventions" over honours, Mr Shapps said.
Within 24-hours of the list being published both Ms Dorries and Mr Adams resigned as MPs - triggering by-elections in their constituencies, both of which are considered safe seats for the Conservatives.
Mr Johnson's resignation also now triggers a by-election in his marginal constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
This hattrick of by-elections have the potential to create major problems for Mr Sunak at a time when the Conservatives are trailing Labour by an average of 15 points in national polls.