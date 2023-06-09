Boris Johnson: I've been forced out over Partygate report
Boris Johnson is to step down as an MP with immediate effect after receiving the Partygate report.
That report by the MP-led Privileges Committee looked into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.
Mr Johnson accused the Commons inquiry of attempting to "drive me out".
In a statement he said: "They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons."
In evidence given to the committee in March, Mr Johnson admitted misleading Parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.
He admitted social distancing had not been "perfect" at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.
But he said they were "essential" work events, which he claimed were allowed.
He insisted the guidelines - as he understood them - were followed at all times.
In a lengthy statement issued after stepping down on Friday evening, the former prime minister said: "I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it."
"They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister," he said.
Mr Johnson said he corrected the record as soon as possible, and said committee members "know that".
He condemned the committee as a "kangaroo court", and claimed that its "purpose from from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".
His statement said: "It is very sad to be leaving Parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by [Labour MP] Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."
His resignation will trigger a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Mr Johnson was prime minister from July 2019 until September 2022, and has been an MP since 2001.