Boris Johnson rewards key allies in resignation honours list
- Published
Boris Johnson's resignation honours list has been published, with rewards for key allies, including Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Former secretaries of state Simon Clarke and Mr Rees-Mogg were given knighthoods, while Priti Patel was made a dame.
Tees Valley Mayor Benjamin Houchen and London Assembly member Shaun Bailey are among seven nominations for peerages.
Former minister Nadine Dorries was not put forward for the House of Lords.
She stood down as an MP "with immediate effect" an hour before the honours list was released.
Some of Mr Johnson's closest advisers during his premiership were handed OBEs, including two former directors of communications, Jack Doyle and Guto Harri.
Ben Elliot, the former co-chair of the Conservative party, is also awarded a knighthood, as is close ally Tory MP Conor Burns.
Kulveer Singh Ranger, a former director of transport while Mr Johnson was London mayor, and former Downing Street chief of staff Dan Rosenfield will enter the Lords.
Rishi Sunak has approved Mr Johnson's resignation honours list and "forwarded it unamended" to King Charles, the prime minister's press secretary said.
"He had no involvement or input into the approved list," the press secretary said.
A formerly loyal aide to Mr Johnson branded the honours list "an utter disgrace", telling the BBC it "rewards for failure all round".
They said: "Boris has slammed the door shut on the prospect of any return to the frontline of British politics and trashed what remained of his legacy."
Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said it was "shameful" that Mr Sunak had "failed to stand up to his former boss's outrageous demands and agreed to hand out prizes to this carousel of cronies".
"He promised integrity, but this weak prime minister is once again showing his appalling judgement by doing Boris Johnson's bidding," Ms Rayner said.
