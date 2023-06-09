Boris Johnson resignation honours list published
Boris Johnson's resignation honours list has been published, with rewards for key allies, including Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Former secretaries of states Simon Clarke and Mr Rees-Mogg were given knighthoods, while Priti Patel was made a dame.
Tees Valley Mayor Benjamin Houchen and London Assembly member Shaun Bailey are among seven nominations for peerages.
Former minister Nadine Dorries was not put forward for the House of Lords.
She stood down as an MP "with immediate effect" an hour before the honours list was released.
