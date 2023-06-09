Nadine Dorries: Former minister stands down as Tory MP
- Published
Former Conservative minister Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as an MP.
The former culture secretary and close ally of Boris Johnson said she was standing down "with immediate effect" and it was "time for another to take the reins".
It means there will be a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency, where she has a majority of 24,664.
Ms Dorries had already said she would not stand at the next general election.