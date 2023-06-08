Lords debate Illegal Migration Bill until 4am
- Published
A debate on the Illegal Migration Bill in the House of Lords continued until 4.16am on Thursday morning.
There was criticism from some peers about the late hours, with one Labour peer describing it as "disgraceful".
It is rare for MPs or peers to continue to debate so late.
The bill, aimed at stopping people crossing the Channel in small boats, has already passed the Commons but has run into strong opposition from peers as they continue detailed debate.
The legislation gives ministers the power to remove anyone arriving in the UK illegally, and migrants would be barred from claiming asylum.
Instead they would be detained and removed, either to Rwanda or another "safe country".
The Lords was holding its third day debate on committee stage of the bill, which is when changes to the bill, or amendments, are discussed.
Although targets are set for amendments at this stage, these are flexible and it is not unusual for extra days to be added.
Despite late hour, an unusually large number of ministers remained in the chamber, along with the Lords chief whip and some Tory peers, as an apparent safety net in case a vote was called.
Critics argued it was "disappointing" such important matters, including the care of unaccompanied migrant children and detention of pregnant women, were being dealt with in such a way.
Labour former minister Lord Bach said: "Can I for my own part say how disgraceful I think it is we are debating these really important and serious matters at this hour in the morning."
Liberal Democrat Lord Scriven said: "It is not funny and amusing to be told that we have to stay here until goodness knows what time to do our job because the government benches wish to rush this through at any cost as a red-wall, red-meat bill, rather than allowing us the serious job that we have to do as members of this House. It is an absolute disgrace."
The longest single sitting of the Lords was set back in 2005, when peers sat from 11am on March 10 to 7:31pm the following day, more than 32 hours, as they considered amendments to the Prevention of Terrorism Bill.