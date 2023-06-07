Just Stop Oil eco-zealots writing Labour energy policy - Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said "eco-zealots" from Just Stop Oil are "writing Keir Starmer's energy policy".
Labour has pledged to ban new licences for oil and gas production in the UK. Some unions have warned this risks creating a "cliff-edge" for jobs.
Dale Vince, a major donor to campaign group Just Stop Oil, has also given Labour more than £1.4m.
Labour dismissed the idea Just Stop Oil influence policy, saying Sir Keir has condemned its protests.
Mr Vince's green energy firm Ecotricity, has donated more than £1.4m to Labour since 2014, according to filings to the Electoral Commission. He has also donated to the Green Party as well as given money to environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil.
There is no suggestion Just Stop Oil have funded Labour directly. But Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands has called for Labour to return donations, arguing it legitimises Just Stop Oil's tactics.
Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, where he is due to meet President Biden, Mr Sunak said "it does appear that these kind of eco-zealots at Just Stop Oil are writing Keir Starmer's energy policy".
The prime minister said: "Not content with disrupting our summer and cherished sporting events, they are essentially leading us into an energy surrender.
"My view is we should focus on energy security, not weakness and dependency which seems to be the Labour Party's policy.
"They are putting ideology ahead of jobs, ahead of investment, and ahead of our energy security. I think that is wrong.
"It is a completely bizarre policy which says, 'we won't ban oil and gas; we will just ban British oil and gas'.
"The only people that benefit from Keir Starmer's energy policy are dictators and autocrats like Vladimir Putin."
Labour said that Sir Keir had been "outspoken in his condemnation" of Just Stop Oil, "who he believes have put lives and livelihoods at risk".
"The idea that they have influenced our policy is for the birds," a Labour spokesperson said.
"The modern Labour Party doesn't bow to fringe lobbies or extremists.
"Every position we take and everything we do is firmly focused on providing security and opportunity for hard working Brits."