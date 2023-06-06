Sue Gray could start work for Labour in autumn
- Published
Former senior civil servant Sue Gray could take up a job as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff in the autumn.
Ms Gray quit the civil service in March, prompting fury in government and claims rules had been broken.
The government wanted to stop Ms Gray working for Labour for a year - with a further six months of restrictions.
However, reports suggest the advisory appointments committee is recommending she could start the job six months after leaving the civil service.
The BBC has been told the same by someone with knowledge of the process.
The independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) has been looking into the appointment and will provide a final judgement on Ms Gray's departure.
Ms Gray has held some of the most senior roles in the civil service and is best known for leading an investigation into the Partygate scandal, which contributed to Boris Johnson's downfall as prime minister last year.
Civil servants - who develop and implement government policies - are expected to be politically impartial and Ms Gray's decision to leave the civil service after being offered a job with the Labour Party sparked anger among some Conservative MPs.
Allies of Mr Johnson argued the job offer raised questions about the impartiality of her report on the former prime minister.
Labour has said it did not approach Ms Gray until after the Partygate report was published.
However, the Conservative government called the situation "unprecedented" and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden ordered an internal investigation - separate to Acoba's inquiry - into the events surrounding Ms Gray's resignation.
'Shocking'
Under the civil service code, officials of Ms Gray's seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.
Senior civil servants, as well as ministers, are expected to check with Acoba about any employment they wish to take within two years of leaving government.
Acoba provides advice and can recommend a delay of up to two years in starting a new job, but it has no power to block appointments.
Labour has said the party and Ms Gray will abide by Acoba's recommendations.
Responding to reports that Acoba could allow Ms Gray to work for Labour by the autumn, Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith tweeted: "Absolutely shocking, but sadly part of a wider pattern."
In reply, Labour's Chris Bryant said the committee was chaired by Conservative peer Lord Eric Pickles, who served as a minister under David Cameron.
Ms Gray had worked for the civil service since the 1970s, climbing to senior positions including running the government's propriety and ethics team.
But last year she was thrust into the public eye when given the task of investigating reports of Covid rule-breaking by staff in Downing Street, including her then-boss, head of the civil service Simon Case.
Her final report concluded there had been "failures of leadership and judgment in No 10".