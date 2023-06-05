Bob Stewart: Conservative MP charged with racially aggravated abuse
Conservative MP Bob Stewart has been charged with racially abusing a man during an incident in central London last year.
Met police said the Beckenham MP faced one charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, where the offence was racially aggravated.
He also faces an alternative charge of threatening behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 5 July.
The Metropolitan Police said it opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from a man alleging he had been verbally racially abused.
The allegations relate to an incident outside an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy to London in a Foreign Office building.
The force said the alternative charge related to the same incident, and would "allow the court discretion on the racial element".