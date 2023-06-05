Two new barges to house migrants announced
- Published
Two new barges have been purchased to house up to 1,000 migrants, the prime minister has announced, as he said plans to tackle small boats crossing the Channel are working.
Rishi Sunak said the location of the new barges will be announced soon.
It comes as the PM said the numbers making the crossing by small boats were down by a fifth since last year.
He said a returns deal with Albania had led to 1,800 people being sent back to the country.
The first barge to hold asylum seekers is due to dock in Portland Port this month, and will house 500 adult males claiming asylum in the UK.
Mr Sunak said the barges "will relieve pressure on local communities" and spaces in hotels being used to house migrants.
Before the barges arrive, the government will do "extensive engagement with local communities" Mr Sunak added.
On Sunday, dozens of protesters gathered around Portland port to ahead of the arrival the Bibby Stockolm barge, claiming the location was chosen without consulting locals.