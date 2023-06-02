Alleged sex offence MPs could face Parliament ban
MPs and peers accused of violent or sexual offences could be banned from entering Parliament under new plans.
If approved, the plans would allow a panel of parliamentarians to bar MPs or peers if they are deemed to pose a risk - even if police have not charged them with an offence.
The proposed rule changes come after months of fresh claims of sexual misconduct against MPs.
MPs are expected to vote on the plans later this month.
The proposals have been drawn up by the House of Commons Commission, a body of senior MPs which oversees the working of the Commons, following a consultation.
Initially, the consultation looked at banning MPs or peers only when they had been charged by police for violent or sexual offences.
But unions representing parliamentary staff have told the BBC they understand the Commission has widened the plans to take a more "risk-based" approach.
Under the proposals, it is thought a risk assessment would be triggered once an MP or peer was reported for violent or sexual offences.
If an investigation found they posed a risk they could then be barred from the Houses of Parliament.
Currently police can ban MPs or peers from Parliament as a bail condition after they have been arrested.
But parliamentary figures in charge of discipline - like party whips - do not have the power to stop an MP coming into Parliament.
They usually rely on informal agreements with MPs accused of misconduct, asking them to stay away while investigations are continuing.
If an MP is investigated by Parliament's Standards Committee, or the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) that was set up to investigate bullying or harassment cases against MPs, they can face a suspension, if these bodies recommend one.
For an MP to be investigated by the IEP, a report must be made and upheld about them to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).
MPs under investigation
The proposals come after a number of high-profile cases in which parliamentarians facing allegations of sexual misconduct were permitted to continue coming into work on the parliamentary estate.
On Thursday, the Labour party suspended Swansea West MP Geraint Davies following reports by the Politico news website that he had subjected younger female colleagues to unwanted sexual attention.
Mr Davies has said he does not recognise the allegations, but added: "If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry."
Essex Police are investigating an allegation of serious sexual assault by Conservative MP Julian Knight. The investigation came after the Metropolitan Police referred the investigation to the Essex force having shelved its own investigation into the Solihull MP in March.
Mr Knight has denied what he describes as a "false and malicious accusation".
In May last year, party whips asked an unnamed Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault to stay away from Parliament. The MPs was not banned from Parliament during the investigation, which was later dropped by police.