Geraint Davies: Labour MP suspended over behaviour claims
- Published
Labour MP Geraint Davies has been suspended from the party after claims of "completely unacceptable behaviour".
Labour said the allegations were "incredibly serious" and encouraged anyone with a complaint to report it to the party.
According to Politico, which first reported the claims, he is accused of subjecting younger colleagues to unwanted sexual attention.
The MP for Swansea West told Politico he did not recognise the allegations.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
