Health Secretary and junior doctors' leader clash over pay offer
- Published
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has accused junior doctors of being unreasonable by refusing to budge on their demand for a 35% pay rise.
Mr Barclay told BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme there needed to be "movement on all sides".
But Dr Vivek Trivedi, from the doctors' union appearing on the same show, hit back, saying real-terms pay cuts were "driving doctors away".
Junior doctors are to walk out for 72 hours in June after pay talks stalled.
Ministers have offered a 5% pay rise but Dr Trivedi, who co-chairs the British Medical Association (BMA) Junior Doctors Committee, said this would amount to "a massive real-terms pay cut" due to rising prices.