Boris Johnson ditches government-appointed lawyers for Covid inquiry
- Published
Boris Johnson will no longer work with government-appointed lawyers for the Covid inquiry, after he was referred to the police over further potential rule breaches during the pandemic.
Allies of the former PM said he had lost all confidence in the Cabinet Office, which handed over the material.
The Cabinet Office said officials had been obliged to disclose the documents under civil service rules.
No 10 said neither ministers nor the PM were not involved in the decision.