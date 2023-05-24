Rishi Sunak decides not to order inquiry into Suella Braverman speeding row
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has decided that Home Secretary Suella Braverman did not breach ministerial rules over her handling of a speeding offence.
Mr Sunak said Mrs Braverman will not face an investigation over the row.
The home secretary says she sought advice about arranging a private speed awareness course via officials.
Opposition parties had called on the PM's ethics adviser to investigate whether she breached ministerial rules.
But in a letter to Mrs Braverman, Mr Sunak said he had decided that "further investigation is not necessary" after speaking to his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus.
"My decision is that these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code," Mr Sunak wrote.
He said while action could have been taken to avoid "the perception of impropriety", he was nevertheless reassured that Mrs Braverman took "these matters seriously" and had "expressed regret".