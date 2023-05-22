Dominic Raab to stand down as MP at next election
- Published
Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will stand down as an MP at the next election.
His decision, first reported in The Telegraph, comes a month after he resigned as a minister when a bullying inquiry found he had acted in an "intimidating" way towards officials.
The paper quotes Mr Raab as saying he is concerned about "the pressure the job has placed on my young family".
Since becoming an MP in 2010, Mr Raab has served in many ministerial roles.
His government jobs have included Brexit secretary, foreign secretary and the lord chancellor.
He has also been a close ally of Rishi Sunak, supporting him in last summer's Conservative leadership race.
Mr Raab confirmed to BBC News that he would not seek re-election as the MP for Esher and Walton in Surrey, which he has represented since 2010 and won with a majority of 2,743 votes in 2019.