Right to unpaid leave for carers set to become law
An MP has said she is "delighted" after her bill enabling carers to take unpaid leave was approved by Parliament.
Liberal Democrat Wendy Chamberlain's bill got final approval in the House of Lords on Friday where it received backing from MPs and peers
The Carer's Leave Bill allows voluntary carers to take leave in either half or whole days of up to one week a year.
The new entitlement will be available to employees regardless of how long they have been working for a company.
It will not apply in Northern Ireland, where employment law is devolved.
The legislation, which was backed by MPs earlier this year, is expected to come into force in 2024.
Millions could benefit from the new law, with the Office for National Statistics estimating that in 2021 there were five million unpaid carers in England and Wales.
Under the bill's provisions, carers would not need to provide evidence when requesting the leave.
The legislation would ensure carers' leave gets the same employment protections as other family-related leave such as parental or bereavement leave - for example, employees would have protection from dismissal if they took the leave.
The government - which supported the bill - has estimated the new provisions would cost businesses £4.7m to become familiar with the new policy, and a further £40m a year due to staff absence and administration costs.
Speaking in favour of the bill, Labour's Baroness Blake of Leeds argued it would help employers by increasing staff retention and reducing turnover.
Liberal Democrat Lord Fox drew attention to research by Carers UK and the University of Sheffield which said unpaid carers in England and Wales contributed £445m to the economy every day.
"The stresses and strains of having to juggle paid work alongside unpaid care without the support they need has left many exhausted and burnt out, and too often it is impossible for them to manage."
He said allowing workers to take time off would stop employees being forced out of their jobs by the need to provide care to others.
Business minister the Earl of Minto said it was a "huge step in the right direction" and would be particularly beneficial to women who are more likely to be providing care.
Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain, who introduced the bill in the House of Commons, had said she would like to have seen the leave entitlement be longer and paid.
However, she said the bill was "a vital first step in getting these rights on the statute book".