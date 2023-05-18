SNP want IndyRef power for Labour deal, says Stephen Flynn
The SNP would want the power to call another independence referendum given to the Scottish Parliament in exchange for helping Labour into government, the party's Westminster leader has said.
Stephen Flynn said his party would help make Sir Keir Starmer prime minster in exchange for greater devolution on Nick Robinson's Political Thinking podcast.
Labour has ruled out a coalition with the SNP in a hung parliament.
"It is time for Scotland's voice to be heard in Westminster," Mr Flynn said.
"We're not here to be in government. We are here to secure concessions in relation to devolution.
"We need to be saying to the Labour Party, why don't we devolve energy policy policies on migration, on the single market access like Northern Ireland has, but then also why don't we devolve those powers over Scotland's constitutional future as well?"
The SNP might also "drag [Labour] to a position which is much more progressive and beneficial, not just for people in Scotland but people right across the UK," Mr Flynn added.
The Conservatives lost more than 1,000 seats in the local elections this month, while Labour picked up more than 500 new councillors and the Lib Dems gained just over 400 seats.
If the results of the local election were reflected at a general election, Labour would be the biggest party but it is uncertain whether they would win an overall majority.
Labour has said it will not do any deals with the SNP after the next general election. Labour's leader Sir Keir said a "fundamental disagreement" with the SNP over independence meant the parties could not work together.
Labour has yet to explicitly rule out a coalition with the Lib Dems.
The Conservatives have ruled out doing a deal with other parties if they fail to win a majority at the next general election.
"A hung parliament affords us the opportunity for Scotland to be empowered," Mr Flynn said.
The power to call a Scottish Independence referendum lies with the UK Parliament, under the Scotland Act 1998.
During the 2014 referendum, Scottish voters rejected the idea of making Scotland an independent country by 55% to 45%.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly rejected calls for a new independence referendum, stating "Scotland had a chance to express their view".
