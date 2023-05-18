Paul Scully pauses ministerial role to run as London mayor
- Published
Paul Scully has said he will pause his activities as minister for London while he runs to be London mayor.
He told LBC he would step down from the role altogether if selected as the Conservative candidate.
Current mayor, Labour's Sadiq Khan, has said he intends to stand for a third term at the next election in May 2024.
Mr Scully is the latest in a growing list of Conservatives entering the race to secure the party's nomination for the City Hall job.
Other candidates include former advisor to David Cameron Daniel Korski, ex No 10 advisor Samuel Kasumu and London Assembly members Andrew Boff, Nick Rogers and Susan Hall.
Zoe Garbett has been picked as the Green Party's candidate, while Howard Cox is standing for Reform UK, previously the Brexit Party.
Speaking to LBC, Mr Scully said his time as minister for London had been like a "three year apprenticeship" for the mayor of London job.
"I want to make sure London can be the greatest city it can be," he said.
He also promised that as mayor he would switch off the Ulez expansion cameras "on day one".
Mr Khan's plans to widen the Ultra Low Emission Zone to cover the whole of London has prompted criticism.
The London mayor says the decision was "not easy but necessary to reduce the capital's toxic air pollution".
Asked if he would continue as minister for London, Mr Scully said he had sought advice from civil servants to ensure there were no conflicts of interest.
"That's why as of this morning I am pausing my activity as minister for London and should I be selected then I will be relinquishing that post," he said.
The Sutton and Cheam MP added he would continue to do his job as a technology minister.
The BBC has asked Downing Street if it intends to appoint a temporary minister for London, in Mr Scully's absence.
Conservative Party members will vote for their preferred candidate in July and the winner will be announced on July 19.