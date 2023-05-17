Labour would build on green belt to boost housing, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour would give English councils more powers to build on green belt land to boost housing.
The Labour leader told the BBC he was prepared to take "tough decisions" and "back the builders, not the blockers".
However, he said construction would only take place where it does not "affect the beauty of our countryside".
He also pledged to restore local housing targets, which are being watered down after calls from Tory MPs.
In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir gave an example of homes being built on a playing field rather than a car park because the car park was technically within the green belt.
"We would make those tough choices and say to local areas, notwithstanding that it's greenbelt, if it's a car park or similar land which doesn't affect the beauty of our countryside… then we'll change the planning rules, we'll give you the powers to do that," he said.
Under current planning rules in England, new buildings can only be constructed on green belt land in exceptional circumstances.
In a speech to the British Chambers of Commerce later, Sir Keir will argue the current planning system and blocks to building are holding back growth and leaving the economy "stuck in second gear".
The Labour leader accused the government of "complete failure when it comes to housebuilding".
The government's plans to water down local housing targets would "kill the dream of homeownership for very many people across the country," he added.
The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised to build 300,000 homes a year in England by the mid-2020s.
But in December, the government said councils would get more flexibility over meeting centrally-set housing need targets.
Conservative MPs critical of the targets had argued they undermined powers of local councils to decide where building takes place.
But others have raised concerns the changes will lead to fewer homes being built.
Some Labour MPs have also opposed developments in their own areas.