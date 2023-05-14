Sunak five pledges 'difficult' but government committed - Shapps
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's five key pledges for 2023 are "difficult" but the government is still committed to delivering them, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has said.
In January, Mr Sunak vowed to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce national debt and NHS waiting lists, and legislate to stop migrant boats.
Mr Shapps on Sunday urged people to wait before judging the PM's promises.
He accepted the pledges were "difficult and very detailed".
He told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: "These are not vague numbers... It is difficult.
"I thought it was always going to be difficult.
"The Prime Minister set out his five pledges... and he is still absolutely, and we are still absolutely, committed to delivering those things."
It was no surprise that Mr Shapps said Mr Sunak was still committed to the promises - but the admission that it would be difficult for him to stick to them was notable.
Progress on the now famous five pledges is not stellar.
NHS waiting lists are higher than since records began. Inflation is not falling as fast as the Bank of England expected. Economic growth is measly, although recession has probably been avoided, and last week 564 people crossed the Channel in small boats.
Mr Sunak's credibility is based on keeping those promises. That is far from straightforward.
Mr Shapps called on people to "wait until the end" of parliament to judge the PM's progress.
On growth, he said: "We have avoided the recession that even the experts were predicting.
"His pledge was to grow the economy, and we're starting to see it grow."