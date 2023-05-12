Labour takes sexual harassment extremely seriously, says Keir Starmer
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said he takes allegations of sexual harassment "extremely seriously" after a Labour aide received a warning after allegedly groping a junior a staff member.
Politico revealed an internal investigation found the adviser sexually harassed a female intern.
The adviser to a member of Labour's front bench was allowed to keep his job, though he has now resigned.
Misconduct allegations "are taken seriously" by Labour, Sir Keir said.
According to Politico, the aide was alleged to have groped a female intern 20 years his junior -a complaint which was upheld by two separate investigations.
She complained first to the parliamentary authorities, which resulted in a letter of apology, and then to the Labour Party, which took three years to investigate the case, the news website said.
Under party rules, allegations of sexual misconduct are investigated by a panel of Labour's National Executive Committee members, advised by an independent legal professional.
Asked whether he was embarrassed the inquiry took three years, Sir Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, said: "I think all of these allegations have to be taken extremely seriously, and they are taken seriously by me and the party.
"I do understand, from my experience as chief prosecutor, how difficult it is for people to come forward.
"That is among the reasons why we made our process completely independent, so it is not a political process any more.
"What I would say is: I would encourage anybody to come forward and to feel they are supported through that independent process."