New Stockton councillor suspended by Tories over social posts
A Tory candidate elected last week has been blocked from representing the party as a councillor pending an investigation into alleged antisemitic social media posts.
Shakeel Hussain - who won a seat on Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council - has not taken the Tory whip.
An internal party inquiry is examining old Facebook posts referring to Israel and "Zionist murderers".
Mr Hussain told the BBC he would offer his full assistance to the inquiry.
"Once the investigation is complete I will then consider making a public statement," he added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands Mr Hussain had applied to stand for Labour, but was turned down after concerns were raised about his behaviour online.
BBC News has been told that Mr Hussain was subsequently put forward as a Conservative candidate, despite not being a member of the party.
Speaking in the House of Commons, the Labour MP for Stockton North, Alex Cunningham, said: "On Friday morning, Stockton Conservatives celebrated the election of Shakeel Hussain, despite his published statement that Israelis were 'Zionist murderers'."
"He was rejected by the Labour party for his antisemitic views", Mr. Cunningham added, and "appears to have conned" the Tories.
Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said it was a matter for the Conservative party chairman.
"We have a proper process to look at all of these matters," she told MPs.
Before the local elections, a Conservative spokesperson said: "We do not support the views shared in these social media posts.
"It is too late to remove Mr Hussain from the ballot paper under electoral law, but he would not be allowed to join the Conservative group on the council, if elected, until any investigations had been completed."
The leader of the Conservative group on Stockton Council, Cllr Tony Riordan, has been contacted for comment.