Local elections 2023: Tories face more losses as MPs admit they're worried
We've got a lot of results coming in the next few hours.
After the declarations overnight, more are starting to pour in and we'll have a much fuller picture by the evening.
But at lunchtime, we can sketch out some headlines about what these elections mean for the political parties - and possibly for a general election.
The brief summary is: the Conservatives have had a really bad set of results - they could lose 1,000 seats which would be at the worse end of predictions.
Labour are doing well and are confident - but we can't be sure that translates to a majority at a general election yet.
The Lib Dems and the Greens have made a number of important gains too.
Now for the longer version.
The most clear conclusion we can draw already is the Conservatives are getting a thumping.
They have lost some big councils; Medway to Labour, Windsor and Maidenhead to the Lib Dems.
They have lost control of several others; Brentwood, Tamworth and others.
The Conservatives are on course to lose several hundred seats - potentially over 1,000.
Before this election, senior Tories had talked about losing 1,000 seats.
But that was expectation management - four figure losses would be an extremely bad result. Tory MPs admit that privately and are worried.
This has been a good set of elections for Labour, but we don't know for sure yet how good.
Some Tories are arguing that the bad night for them doesn't translate into an uptick in support for Labour under Sir Keir Starmer.
BBC analysis so far suggests Labour's share of the vote isn't up significantly from last year, but the party is benefiting from the fall in Conservative support.
But Labour are making gains - in part based on the collapse of the Conservative vote.
Strategists in Labour HQ are particularly pleased they are doing well in the party's key targets; like Stoke, Teeside and Plymouth.
The party is claiming far and wide that the results it's seen so far put it on course to win the next general election with a majority.
That is based on an eight point poll lead - and makes assumptions the party will do well in Scotland, Wales and London - none of which are voting today.
But Labour is very happy with the results so far.
The Liberal Democrats are making gains too - on top of a strong result in 2019 when these seats were last contested.
As well Windsor and Maidenhead, they are expecting further gains in key Tory heartlands - the so-called Blue Wall.
The Lib Dems often do better in local than national elections.
But the party is saying that many Conservative MPs in the south of England will be nervous about their seats.
The Greens are also seeing some results they are delighted with.
As well as the headline gains - some quite remarkable stories are emerging.
In East Hertforshire - the Greens could be the largest party soon. That's quite something given than in 2019, the Conservatives had 43 seats. They've lost 25 seats and the Greens have won 16 so far.
There are hours to go in the counting. A big moment will come this afternoon when we get the National Projected Share - what we think each of the parties would get nationally.
At that point, it will be easier to judge Labour's claim it's on course for a majority.