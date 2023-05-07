What's happening in Parliament next week?

There's also "ping-pong" over Commons amendments to the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill. This is the process by which the Lords and Commons resolve differences over the detail of a bill - the two Houses are negotiating over the precise terms of a law allowing people involved in higher education to sue for damages over an infringement of free speech. The Commons has made changes which make it clear that "loss" is not limited to financial loss, and could cover reputational damage or adverse career consequences. There are also changes that allow for a rapid injunction where there has been an alleged breach of the free speech duties.