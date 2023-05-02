I am confident Sue Gray did not break rules - Keir Starmer
- Published
Labour leader Keir Starmer says he is confident that senior civil servant Sue Gray has not broken any rules in talking to Labour about a role.
Ms Gray was offered a job as Sir Keir's chief of staff in March.
Sir Keir also said he did not have any discussions with Ms Gray while she was investigating former PM Boris Johnson.
The Cabinet Office will update MPs later on its investigation into the circumstances around her resignation with a written statement.
The report is not expected to be the final judgement on Ms Gray's departure, which will come from the independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).
The watchdog is to recommend how long Ms Gray, who probed lockdown gatherings in Downing Street, should wait before being allowed to take up the job with Labour.