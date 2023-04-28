What's happening in Parliament next week?
With a major set of local elections looming, and then the Coronation, Parliament fits in two days of humdrum legislating between the May Day bank holiday and the crowning of King Charles III.
The Coronation will involve a number of parliamentarians - the more senior government whips in the Lords and Commons are members of the Royal Household, with titles like vice chamberlain and captain of the gentlemen at arms, so they get to attend in splendid uniforms, along with holders of vintage offices like the lord president of the council, aka Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, who is rumoured to have a special uniform to wear.
But once the afterglow of the pageantry is dispelled, I suspect it will be the state of public opinion, as revealed by those local elections, that sets the mood when Parliament reconvenes. Who will be preening and who will be wibbling?
Tuesday 2 May
Commons: Foreign Office Questions (14:30)
Ten Minute Rule Bill: Labour MP Paula Barker has a bill to ensure carers who move between different clients in the course of their work are paid the national minimum wage for their travelling time.
Main debate: MPs consider Lords amendments to the Higher Education (Freedom Of Speech) Bill - where peers have offered a compromise on the issue of when legal action can be taken over a breach of freedom of speech on campus.
That is followed by a backbench debate on support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh - one of the world's great refugee crises.
Westminster Hall: Conservative former cabinet minister Chris Grayling leads a debate on marine protected areas (15:30); Conservative Dr Neil Hudson focuses on vaping by under-18s (17:00); and the SNP's Dave Doogan discusses early access to pensions for people with a terminal illness (17:30).
Committees: Health and Social Care (15:00) questions minister Helen Whately on reform of the adult social care system, and how it will be funded, following the cancellation of the health and social care levy which aimed to raise funding through national insurance.
The Lords Science and Technology Committee (10:15) looks at the effects of artificial light and noise on human health.
Lords: Peers (14:30) continue their detailed debates on the Online Safety Bill (day 4 of 10), which increasingly threaten to go to infinity and beyond.
Wednesday 3 May
Commons: Science Innovation and Technology Questions (11:30), with acting secretary of state Chloe Smith standing in for Michelle Donelan, who is on maternity leave.
Ten Minute Rule Bill: Conservative former cabinet minister Therese Villiers wants to give the transport secretary powers to overturn decisions by the London Mayor - she's targeting the controversial expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone, accusing the mayor of creating a "hostile environment" for drivers.
Main debate: MPs discuss Lords amendments to the National Security Bill. These include an amendment opposed by ministers, to require political parties to publish policy statements to ensure donations from foreign powers are identified, and to require parties to provide annual statements to the Electoral Commission on their risk management around such donations.
Then the House polishes off its consideration of the Lifelong Learning (Higher Education Fee Limits) Bill, which creates a new system for calculating the maximum tuition fees providers can charge for higher education courses and modules.
Westminster Hall: Labour's Emma Lewell-Buck leads a debate on child poverty in the north of England (09:30).
Committees: Work and Pensions (09:15) hears from ministers Guy Opperman and Tom Pursglove on the government's Plan for Jobs and employment support
Lords: Day 12 (11:00) of detailed committee debate on the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill, a process of scrutiny which increasingly threatens to go to infinity and beyond.
After that, Parliament takes a brief break, returning after the special Coronation bank holiday on Tuesday 9 May.