Jess Phillips investigated over declaration of interest
A parliamentary watchdog has launched an investigation into Jess Phillips's declaration of outside earnings.
Last year, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards reprimanded the Labour MP for repeatedly declaring financial interests late.
The watchdog found she breached the MPs' Code of Conduct by "inadvertently" declaring tens of thousands of pounds outside the 28-day deadline.
The commissioner decides whether an MP has broken rules after an inquiry.
Under the MPs Code of Conduct MPs are required to "always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest" earned from outside Parliament.