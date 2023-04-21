Dominic Raab bullying report: Key findings at a glance
Dominic Raab has resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister after a long-awaited report into allegations of bullying against colleagues.
The inquiry, commissioned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November, looked at eight formal complaints covering Mr Raab's time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May, and as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson.
In relation to one complaint, the report found that Mr Raab had acted in an "intimidating" way during his time as foreign secretary, with conduct which involved an "abuse or misuse of power".
In his resignation letter, Mr Raab said the inquiry "dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me".
He added that "in setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent".
Here are some of the key findings from the report:
Raab was 'persistently aggressive' in meeting
The report looked at Mr Raab's time as foreign secretary - a position he held from 2019 to 2021.
One complaint is centred around Mr Raab's response to a work project undertaken by civil servants.
The report concluded that during a work meeting Mr Raab acted "in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive".
"His conduct also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates," the report added.
The report said Mr Raab went "beyond what was reasonably necessary in order to give effect to his decision and introduced a punitive element".
Raab described work as 'useless and woeful'
As justice secretary, Mr Raab acted in an "intimidating" manner when delivering critical feedback on work on a number of occasions, the report found.
The report cites one example where Mr Raab described some work as "utterly useless" and "woeful".
"He complained about the absence of what he referred to as 'basic information' or 'the basics', about 'obstructiveness' on the part of officials whom he perceived to be resistant to his policies," the report said.
The report concluded that his conduct was "abrasive" on some occasions which "feels intimidating or insulting to the individual but is not intended to be so".
His conduct was not "abusive" and behaviour was not "intended and specifically targeted", it added.
No evidence of misuse of power as Brexit secretary
The report found no evidence to suggest any abuse or misuse of power following a complaint made about his time as Brexit secretary.
"The deputy prime minister's conduct cannot be characterised as offensive, malicious or insulting," the report said.
"It was experienced as intimidating, in the sense of excessively demanding. I could not make a finding as to whether it was in fact intimidating in this sense.
"He did not know and could not reasonably have been aware of what is said to have been the impact of his conduct on certain individuals."