Dominic Raab bullying report handed to Rishi Sunak
- Published
A report on allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been handed to the prime minister, who will now decide his fate.
No 10 said Rishi Sunak was considering the findings before deciding whether he broke ministerial rules.
He could choose to sack Mr Raab, one of his closest allies, or decide that he has not breached the rules.
Mr Raab, who is also justice secretary, denies bullying staff and says he always "behaved professionally".
He is facing eight formal complaints about his behaviour as a minister.
Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was appointed by the prime minister to investigate the allegations in November.
After he has seen the report, it will be for Mr Sunak to decide whether Mr Raab has broken ministerial rules and must be sacked or resign.
There are conversations taking place in government circles about what will happen next if the justice secretary leaves his position.
If he resigns, or is sacked, that would trigger a reshuffle of Mr Sunak's cabinet.
Some senior figures in government are bracing for the report to be damning, and feel he might have no choice but to go.
However, the ultimate decision lies with the prime minister and a final judgement has not been made yet.
No indication has been given about when the prime minister might publish the findings.
Asked whether Mr Sunak had full confidence in Mr Raab, his spokesman said he did but was "carefully considering the findings of the report before coming to a judgement".
The complaints against Mr Raab, involving at least 24 people, related to his previous periods as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.
The MP for Esher and Walton was sacked as justice secretary and deputy prime minister when Mr Johnson was succeeded by Liz Truss.
However, he was reappointed to the two roles when Mr Sunak entered Downing Street in October.
The prime minister has been under pressure to explain what he knew about the allegations before reappointing Mr Raab to the cabinet.
He has repeatedly declined to say whether he had informal warnings about Mr Raab's behaviour before bringing him back into government.