Dominic Raab bullying report expected today
- Published
A report on allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is expected later today.
The government has not officially commented but several sources have told the BBC they expect it to be handed to PM Rishi Sunak, who must decide whether Mr Raab has broken ministerial rules.
Mr Raab, who is also justice secretary, has denied bullying staff and insists he always "behaved professionally".
He is facing eight formal complaints about his behaviour as a minister.
Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was appointed by the prime minister to investigate the allegations in November.
After he has seen the report, it will be for Mr Sunak to decide whether Mr Raab has broken ministerial rules and must be sacked or resign.
A number of senior government figures have told the BBC they believe he will not be able to stay on as a minister.
The complaints against Mr Raab, involving at least 24 people, related to his previous periods as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.
The MP for Esher and Walton, a close ally of Mr Sunak, was sacked as justice secretary and deputy prime minister when Mr Johnson was succeeded by Liz Truss.
However, he was reappointed to the two roles when Mr Sunak entered Downing Street in October.
The prime minister has been under pressure to explain what he knew about the allegations before reappointing Mr Raab to the cabinet.
He has repeatedly declined to say whether he had informal warnings about Mr Raab's behaviour before bringing him back into government.