Dominic Raab resigns over bullying report
Dominic Raab has resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister after an inquiry into allegations of bullying.
The five-month probe, by a senior lawyer, was set up by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after complaints about Mr Raab's behaviour as a minister.
In a letter to Mr Sunak, he said he would resign if the inquiry "made any finding of bullying whatsoever".
He said the inquiry "dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me".
Mr Raab said two findings that went against him were "flawed" and "set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government".
The report on the inquiry by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC is yet to be published by the government.
Mr Raab's political fate had been hanging in the balance for more than 24 hours after the prime minister received the report from Mr Tolley on Thursday morning.
The resignation of Mr Raab - one of Mr Sunak's key supporters during the Conservative leadership contest last year - means the prime minister will need to appoint a new justice secretary.
Mr Tolley was investigating eight complaints of bullying against Mr Raab, who was appointed deputy prime minister and justice secretary last October.
The bullying complaints relate to Mr Raab's previous periods as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson, and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.
Mr Sunak has been under pressure to explain what he knew about the allegations before reappointing Mr Raab as to the cabinet.