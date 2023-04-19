Rishi Sunak declares wife's shares after financial interests row
- Published
Rishi Sunak has referenced his wife's shares in a childcare firm in his published list of financial interests, after a conflict-of-interests row.
The PM has faced questions over Akshata Murthy's shares in Koru Kids, a childcare agency which could benefit from a policy in last month's Budget.
He faces a parliamentary probe after not mentioning them during a committee appearance last month.
On Tuesday, Labour called on him to "come clean" and publish his interests.
Downing Street resisted the call to publish them on Tuesday, saying it had no plans to publish Mr Sunak's interests separately to the wider list of interests for all ministers.
It said that work to compile the list, which is managed by the PM's ethics adviser and is usually published twice a year, was "ongoing".
But the full list for all ministers, including Mr Sunak, has now been published less than 24 hours later, for the first time in nearly a year.