Civil servants strike action widens over pay offer
- Published
Civil servants will hold fresh strikes after unions attacked a "below inflation" pay offer.
Prospect union members will walk out on 10 May and 7 June across government departments, while the FDA is to hold an emergency meeting on strike action.
On Friday, the government published new plans for an average 4.5% pay increase in civil service wages - with an additional 0.5% for lower pay bands.
Latest figures show the inflation rate was 10.4% in February.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) are already striking over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.
Mike Clancy, the general secretary of Prospect, accused the government of "abandoning its staff to further real terms cuts".
"This industrial action was entirely avoidable, but the government's failure to bring anything to the table has made it inevitable," he said.
The FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, will hold an emergency meeting on 19 April to consider a ballot for national industrial action.
FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said he was recommending voting for further strikes. The process of agreeing strike dates is expected to take several weeks.
'Insulting'
In a statement. Mr Penman called the pay offer "unconscionable given the current economic climate that civil servants face".
"This guidance will leave the civil service with the worst pay deal in the public sector by far, showing utter contempt for the vital work they do to support the government and deliver public services that the country relies upon," Mr Penman said.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka called the latest offer "insulting". He said it would "increase the likelihood of a new wave of sustained strike action".
"To announce a below-inflation rise for 2023 is an insult and shows once again the government has treated its own workforce demonstrably worse than anyone else," Mr Serwotka added.
Cabinet Minister Jeremy Quin met Mr Clancy and Mr Penman on Monday to discuss a new pay offer, The BBC understands the government's refusal to offer a "one-off payment" for this year was a key factor in unions rejecting the deal.
In a statement about civil service pay for 2023-24, the Cabinet Office said: "This year, departments are able to make average pay awards up to 4.5%.
"Departments must ensure pay awards are affordable within their Spending Settlements, and are aware of the need to balance other budgetary pressures."
A government spokesperson said: "This guidance recognises the hard work and vital importance of civil service staff by offering the highest pay increase in 20 years, in line with forecast wage growth across the economy.
"The deal is also fair to the taxpayer and supports the government's promise to halve inflation this year, which will help everyone's incomes go further."