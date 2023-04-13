Ministers propose stricter rules for holiday lets
Homeowners would need to get planning permission before converting properties into short-term holiday lets, under government plans aimed at easing housing problems in tourist hotspots.
There could be exemptions based on how often a home was available to tourists.
Ministers have launched a consultation on the plans which would only apply in England.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said too many people were being "pushed out of cherished towns, cities and villages".
Announcing the consultation, he said tourism brought economic benefits but added: "I'm determined that we ensure that more people have access to local homes at affordable prices, and that we prioritise families desperate to rent or buy a home of their own close to where they work."
The government says the measures are focused on short-term lets and would not impact hotels, hostels or B&Bs.
Separately, the culture department has also launched a consultation on plans to introduce a registration scheme for short-term lets.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said there was currently an "incomplete picture of the size and spread of our short-term lets market" and that a national registration scheme would provide "the data we need to assess the position and enable us to address the concerns communities face".
Airbnb - the website which enables people to advertise holiday lets - said it welcomed the scheme but warned that any changes to the planning system would need to "strike a balance between protecting housing and supporting everyday families who let their space to help afford their home and keep pace with rising living costs".
Labour have accused the government of failing to build enough houses over the last 13 years. The party has said it would, if elected to government, aim to increase home ownership to 70%.
The Liberal Democrats have previously said the number of homes converted to holiday lets are "killing communities".
Council figures analysed by the BBC last year found that the number of holiday lets in England had risen by 40% in three years with tourist areas such as Scarborough and North Devon seeing sharp increases.