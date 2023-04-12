Matt Hancock investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog
Matt Hancock is among three MPs facing probes by Parliament's standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg, it has been disclosed.
The ex-health secretary is being investigated for allegedly trying to influence the commissioner's enforcement of the rules.
A spokesman for Mr Hancock said he was "shocked and surprised" by the investigation.
He added that Mr Hancock denied trying to lobby the commissioner.
The investigation was revealed by an update to the commissioner's website, which confirmed that a probe was launched on Tuesday.
It also confirmed Scott Benton is under investigation for his use of his parliamentary email address, without offering further information.
Mr Benton has been suspended as a Conservative MP since referring himself to the commissioner after he was filmed offering to lobby ministers for a fake company in a newspaper sting.
The website said Mr Hancock is under investigation for potentially breaching a rule in the MPs' code of conduct that prevents them from lobbying the commissioner in a way "calculated or intended to influence his consideration" of whether the code has been breached, without offering details.
Mr Hancock's spokesman confirmed Mr Hancock had written to Mr Greenberg "in good faith" to offer evidence for an inquiry he is currently conducting, but did not offer further information.
"It's clearly a misunderstanding and Matt looks forward to fully engaging with the commissioner to clear this up," the spokesman added.
Mr Hancock, who became one of the best-known politicians in the country during the Covid pandemic, remains suspended as a Tory MP for for taking time off from his parliamentary duties to appear on I'm A Celebrity last year.
It led to widespread criticism, with his local Conservative Association in his West Suffolk constituency passing a motion to say he was "not fit to represent" the seat.
He confirmed in December that he will not be standing as an MP at the next election, saying he wanted to find "new ways to reach people" outside Parliament.
The commissioner's website also confirmed that Henry Smith, the Conservative MP for Crawley in West Sussex, is under investigation for his use of taxpayer-funded stationery, again without offering details.
The BBC has contacted Mr Smith and Mr Benton for a comment.