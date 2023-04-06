MP Scott Benton claims ways around hospitality rules
- Published
Scott Benton has been filmed by undercover reporters appearing to explain how companies and MPs can avoid registering corporate hospitality.
The MP was suspended by the Tory Party after The Times published a video of him offering to lobby for a fake firm.
In a fresh story on the same meeting, he appears to suggest that firms can put falsely low values on tickets they offer for live sports and other events.
Commons rules require MPs to disclose hospitality worth £300 or more.
Mr Benton joked racing tickets he had accepted often came to £295.
The Blackpool South MP, who chairs an all-party group with links to the gambling industry, has declared only one race meeting since he was elected in 2019.
This was a visit to Ascot in 2021 worth £1,400, funded by the Betting and Gaming Council, an industry lobbying group.
Speaking to the undercover reporters, who were posing as investors in the gambling industry, he said: "A lot of companies try to be quite cute about the level of the hospitality to make sure it falls just under [£300], so people don't have to declare it.
"It normally works for the company, and it normally works for MPs as well.
"Without saying too much, you'd be amazed at the number of times I've been to races and the ticket comes to £295," he was filmed saying, and laughing.
The MPs' code of conduct says members must register gifts, benefits or hospitality "with a value of over £300 which they receive form a UK source".
The BBC has not seen the full, unedited video of Mr Benton's meeting with the reporters. He has been approached for fresh comment.
According to the Times - but not in its video posted online - he also told its reporters: "I probably shouldn't say this, but essentially all MPs are looking for is an email chain saying this is how much a ticket cost, so if we get caught out it's like, well the company told me it cost this much.
"And essentially what you [the company] paid for is nobody else's business."
Mr Benton is also said by the paper to have suggested MPs can help companies who give them hospitality.
"Most would, especially if the ask wasn't too onerous, which would be 'Can you try and find out X, Y and Z from members of staff, file a parliamentary question, or submit this question next time oral questions come up in the House of Commons".
This section also does not appear in the video posted online.
Mr Benton was suspended as a Tory MP after referring himself to the parliamentary standards commissioner on Wednesday.
This followed a Times report that he was offered a paid advisory role by the undercover reporters.
He did not pursue the role and no specific rules appear to have been broken, though the code of conduct says MPs should "never undertake any action which would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole, or of its Members generally".
Mr Benton was secretly filmed saying he could table parliamentary questions and leak a confidential policy paper.
Some MPs have declared hospitality under £300 - including Tory backbencher Peter Bone and Labour's shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell.
Mr Benton has not declared any hospitality provided by gambling companies in the past year. He has declared £700 worth of hospitality for the Championship play-off final from the English Football League.
MPs and members of the House of Lords routinely accept gifts and hospitality from companies, individuals, charities and other organisations.
This is not against the rules, provided they declare it in the register of members interests.
The gambling industry is one of the biggest spenders on corporate hospitality at Westminster.
According to BBC analysis, MPs have accepted at least £51,000 from gambling companies over the past year.
In all but one case, this was through donations of tickets and hospitality to events including sports events and concerts. MPs attended concerts by Ed Sheeran and Adele, a Championship playoff match at Wembley, and Cheltenham Races for free.
The donations were declared by 22 Conservative MPs, 13 Labour MPs and one independent.